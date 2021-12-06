Miles Morales is back, and bringing some old - and new - characters from the Spider-Verse with him!

After the world-wide success of the first multiverse adventure, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which nabbed a $375,540,831 world gross back in 2018, it was inevitable that the next-generation wallcrawler would be back for another swing with Spider-Man: Spider-Verse Part One.

That's right folks, this is going to be a two-parter, and from the looks of the clip Sony released, fans are in for an epic ride. According to a statement put out by the studio,

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

This time around, the animated romp will have three directors, with Joaquim Dos Santos from Voltron: Legendary Defender, Kemp Powers who was a writer on Disney Pixar's Soul, and Justin K. Thompson, who has had a long career in animation, having worked on projects such as Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Returning to pen the script are the original writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who gave us The Lego Movie, and David Callaham, writer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The clip starts pretty normally, with Miles listening to headphones, when suddenly Gwen zaps into his bedroom dressed as Spider-Gwen. What follows is a frenetically eye-catching action sequence, with Miles being chased by Miguel O'Hara - aka Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac.

Returning to the franchise is Shameik Moore as Mile Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Added to the cast along with Isaac will be Issa Rae as Jesscia Drew.

Let's check out the clip:

In other Spider-News, Charlie Cox's Daredevil from the Netflix series has been hinted at appearing in the live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home, though this has not been fully confirmed. Although MCU maestro Kevin Feige said in a statement,

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

That, plus the Hawkeye series hinting at the appearance of Kingpin has made for quite a week for all things Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will hit theaters on October 7, 2022.