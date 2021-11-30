With the upcoming, sure to be blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home making record presales at the box office, fans are rabid for all things Wallcrawler. Good news, Spider Friends, there is a sequel in the works for the breakout animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse from 2018.

Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Verse, sat down with Fandango recently and had some news about the upcoming animated feature about Miles Morales aka Spider-Man, and his multiple multiverse cohorts. She hinted that we would soon have a first look at the film, which netted Sony an estimated $90 million worldwide. She also noted that the sequel will be its own entity and not tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other Sony projects in the superhero realm. At least, not yet, anyway.

Pascal had this to say when asked about the several directions Spider-Man is presently being taken between the animated and live-action versions,

Well, there's the Marvel Universe, which is one container and then there's the Spider-Verse movies, which are different and then there's the other universe where the Sony characters are in. We all are very respectful of each other and work together and make sure that we're only being additive.

The original Spider-Verse film was co-written by one the sequel's producers Phil Lord, who gave us The Lego Movie along with fellow producer Chris Miller. This time around the duo will be writing the screenplay with Dave Callaham, the scribe behind Marvel Studios Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and will be directed by a team of creatives including Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thomson.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is expected to hit theaters October 7, 2022.