Lil Wayne is being investigated by the police for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a member of his security team during an argument.

According to TMZ, a member of Wayne's security team stated that the two of them got into an altercation at Weezy's Hidden Hills, California home, and that the situation escalated quickly. After they exchanged words, Wayne ordered the guard to depart his residence, but he went to the restroom first. Wayne allegedly grabbed an assault gun at that moment.

After fleeing the incident, the security informed police that the rapper had pointed an AR-15-style firearm at him. The artist had apparently already fled by the time officials got on the scene. The guard claimed that their dispute turned violent, but law enforcement officials say his narrative is questionable and that he was not injured.

Despite some skepticism about the alleged victim's story, the sheriff's office announced they will investigate either way. He had no marks or bruises on his body from the supposed physical altercation. Cops rushed to Weezy's house to obtain his side of the story, but he was already gone, according to reports. Wayne accused the guard of taking images and distributing them to the media.

Although authorities have initiated an inquiry, no charges were filed and the security is allegedly not interested in pursuing any. Lil Wayne has yet to make a public statement on the topic, but a person close to him told TMZ that the event never happened since the musician does not possess a pistol.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Eager To Work on Talk Show 'Tea With Duchess Meghan' After Successful TV Guesting On 'Ellen'?



Lil Wayne persuaded a court to dismiss a multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought against him by a longtime collaborator. Wayne's former attorney Ronald Sweeney sued him for $20 million, as we previously reported. The judge determined that the lawsuit had been filed in the incorrect court. Although the lawsuit was brought in California, the judge determined that it should have been filed in Florida, where Wayne lives and works.

As a result, all claims against Wayne's have been dismissed. Sweeney stated in his complaint that he was not just Wayne's legal counsel, but also his manager. Sweeney was sued by the rapper, who countersued, alleging that he was never his manager and simply served as his attorney. He said his former associate was highly compensated and earned over $20 million in fees throughout their time together. Wayne went on to say that Sweeney had nothing to do with his Cash Money settlement and that he hired other lawyers to handle the situation.

He denied owing Sweeney any money and sought that the entire matter be dismissed. Wayne can now proceed with his legal proceedings against Sweeney. The rapper claims his previous lawyer overcharged him for years and is seeking a multi-million dollar compensation from the court. Sweeney refutes the allegations. A judge has yet to make a decision.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Prince Charles Take Small Steps In Fixing Their Broken Relationship [DETAILS]