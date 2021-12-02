Prince Harry and Prince Charles haven't seen one other in over eight months, but they're starting to mend fences.

More than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their prominent royal duties, sources told Page Six that the father-son combination is back on speaking terms.

The last time Prince Charles and his youngest son met was during Prince Philip's funeral in April.

He hadn't met his granddaughter Lilibet Diana since she was born in June.

According to the source, "Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad."

"I don't think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open."

The source also confessed that though it is a small step, it's still not "like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week."

After a book stated that the Prince of Wales speculated about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's complexion may be once they give birth, reports of Prince Harry and Prince Charles being on speaking terms again surfaced.

The author's source stated that he questioned about his prospective grandkids' skin tone in an early edition of Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan."

On the morning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, he and Camilla Parker Bowles allegedly had a conversation.

The Duke of Cornwall reportedly asked his wife, "I wonder what the children will look like?"

The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly "taken aback" by her husband's question and purportedly responded, "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain."

But then Prince Charles insisted with a lower voice, asking, "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"

The bombshell claim was first heard during the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

However, a Clarence House rep has denied the claims, telling Page Six that "This is fiction and not worth further comment."

"I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don't want to give this book any more oxygen."

