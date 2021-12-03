Meghan Markle's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" apparently inspired her to launch her own talk show.

Her fans and critics have had varied reactions to her appearance on the show with the controversial presenter.

Some were delighted to see a side of the former Hollywood actress that they hadn't seen since she married Prince Harry, while others were enraged at the Duchess of Sussex for humiliating the royal family.

However, the 40-year-old former queen is said to be unconcerned about what other people think of her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Being in front of the camera and on TV was one of the realizations she experienced while absent.

According to a source who talked to Heat UK, the mother of Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison is considering hosting her own talk show and is enthused by the prospect of interviewing other A-list celebrities.

The former "Suits" star said she felt "rejuvenated" after being a part of the "Ellen experience," and that she returned home to their $14 million Montecito mansion enthusiastic about her dream job as a presenter of her very own show.

"The concept of interviewing anybody she wants and having a good time while simultaneously addressing the issues she cares about is starting to appeal - especially because it will increase her celebrity and status in Hollywood."

The insider went on to suggest that Meghan Markle will undoubtedly gain from this because she has piqued people's curiosity since joining and leaving the royal family.

"From a branding and commercial standpoint, it's a no-brainer, and the major networks have already expressed interest."

Meghan Markle Might Also Make A Comeback As An Actress

Meghan Markle appeared on the "Ellen" program as part of a prank in which she had to fool innocent people while returning her acting badge.

Despite the fact that some people thought what she did was humiliating, the Duchess of Sussex apparently saw it as the ideal opportunity to relaunch her acting career.

When Meghan married into the royal family, she had to give up a number of things, including her ability to use social media.

Those are only a few of the things she missed, according to the insider, but she is eager to return to her first passion - acting.

"If the previous few years have taught Meghan anything, it's to believe in herself and stick to her basic principles."

The California native is also known to be unafraid of her Hollywood past and enjoys being in the company of other celebs.

"She knows there's no way she and Harry would have been allowed to sit down with Ellen - or any talk show for that matter - if they were still serving royals," the insider continued, "and she thinks that's just plain ludicrous."

"She still shudders at the unpleasantness they were forced to face, and thanks to her fortunate stars, she's back home in the showbiz capital of the world, surrounded by like-minded people."

However, Heat UK's story should be taken with a grain of salt.

