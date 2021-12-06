Perrie Edwards, of Little Mix, has shared a video of her four-month-old baby Axel "walking" with her social media followers. The clip of her lovely baby boy being held up as he tip-toed on a kitchen countertop was shared on the former X Factor star's Instagram stories.

At home with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their three-month-old bundle of joy, the Little Mix singer was getting into the Christmas mood. Fans also got a nice peek at Perrie's contemporary home's Christmas decorations. A spherical bulb rested on top of a black TV stand that extended the length of one wall. It was hung with customized stockings, one for Perrie's mother Deborah and another for her dog Travis.

like mother like son pic.twitter.com/Fve39G4fh0 — lara | hawkeye era (@holles80s) December 5, 2021

During a family vacation to Dubai with Liverpool midfielder Alex last month, she began posting footage and photographs of her kid. Her friends and followers adored the rare family photos, which showed baby Axel enjoying his first vacation in the sun. Perrie has also revealed how her pet dog Hatchi is adjusting to Axel's arrival. "For all you folks who keep asking 'How's Hatchi since the kid arrived?" Perrie said on Instagram, filming herself as her Pomeranian puppy clambered over her and attempted to kiss her face.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, both of Little Mix, received their first babies in August. The ladies have kept a quiet profile on social media as they spend time at home with their babies, but they did post some adorable images with their followers. Just a day after Perrie announced the birth of her son, Axel, who is very gorgeous, Leigh-Anne confirmed the arrival of her twin babies!

Leigh-Anne referred to her babies as "Our Cubbies" when she announced their arrival seven days after they were born. "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21" the singer said on twitter.



In November, Perrie gave fans their first real glimpse at newborn Axel by posting a series of gorgeous photos of the child taken on a family vacation.Perrie and her footballer partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a son named Axel, and two weeks after his birth, she shared the cutest image of their kid. Perrie said on her Instagram page, "2 weeks of loving you. I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain [heart emoji],"

Little Mix also announced a few weeks ago that they are going on a break.

