Despite being absent from her music career for a while, Madonna regularly posts photos and videos on her Instagram account for her fans' delight. However, one report suggests that the iconic pop star is going off the rails as her behavior is too much; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the "Like A Virgin" songstress is deemed "unhinged" after posting a workout video where she can be seen drinking alcohol despite being dehydrating and not the best beverage to drink while doing a fitness routine.

A source from the music industry spoke to the outlet, saying Madonna's recent behavior is "unsettling on so many levels."

Aside from the video, the singer has also been posting content about bathing in milk and losing friends, which made her fans give her a side-eye.

The insider alleges that Madonna will do anything to stay in the spotlight and "keep attention to herself," however, drinking too much alcohol might be "what's fueling this latest stunt."

READ NOW: Britney Spear's Finally Having A Good Time, Spends Her Birthday Celebration In Cabo With Her Fiance

The Truth Behind Madonna's Behavior

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by saying Madonna has been pulling off crazy stunts throughout her decades-long career.

Way before social media came to existence; the singer previously released a book of nude photographs titled "Sex." The book became controversial back then but managed to sell millions of copies worldwide.

Just recently, when Madonna made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, she caused a stir after straddling the host's desk.

Aside from that, Madonna pulled off many more controversial moments over the past years, like her music videos for "Justify My Love" and "Like A Prayer."

The outlet pointed out that the report aims to attack the singer and call her out for the actions that she's been doing over her entire career.

In addition, Madonna remains a legend as she's inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. The outlet also noted the singer's healthy physique despite being 63 years old and mentioned that it doesn't mean she's having alcohol problems after posting a video of herself drinking gin.

READ ALSO: The Boys Is Getting An Animated Spin-Off, 'Diabolical,' Featuring Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, And More