Britney Spears who celebrated her 40th birthday with fiancé Sam Asghari on December 2, recently went out to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a romantic holiday.



On Instagram, the Grammy winner posted behind-the-scenes photos of their vacation, which included a giant balloon display spelling out her name, a lovely mariachi band serenade, and other celebrations. She earlier tweeted a shot of silver balloons set against a floor-to-ceiling window with the words 'Happy Birthday Britney,' and the same display could be seen from behind her and Sam.

Britnney posted a photo of her vacation on instagram and greeted herself with "I'm so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today," Spears wrote on Instagram, adding a crying emoji. "Thank you for all the b-day wishes !!!! Psss I didn't even drink the champagne no lie !!!!"

She then showed off a rose-topped cake in the shape of a "B" that was served with a glass of freshly opened champagne. Spears then danced to the tune of a mariachi band while receiving a gigantic cupcake with a sparkler on top and afterwards a display of fireworks displays.

Britney and Sam appeared to have remained in close proximity to their beachfront accommodation. The couple appeared to spend the majority of their time in the sun, laying side by side on cushioned beach chairs. Britney donned a red bikini underneath a white beach blanket and kept herself mostly covered throughout the afternoon. Britney wore her blond hair in a chignon and wore aviator sunglasses to shield her eyes from the glaring light. Sam chose a pair of plain black swim trunks with vibrant green stripes along the sides.

During an evening cruise aboard a boat on Friday, Britney and her beau were also seen admiring a beautiful sunset. Britney wore a dark green top with puffed short sleeves and white cut-off shorts. As they walked up the path toward the yacht, she looked to be holding hands with Sam. The pair chose to spend the most of their time aboard the yacht in the lounge area above the cockpit, which was covered by a tarp.

According to a source close to the pair, the trip south of the border was necessary when Brittney's conservatorship was terminated. According to the same source, Brittney is doing well and has been taking care of herself well physically and mentally with her fiance's support. "She feels very lucky to be spending her 40th birthday with him. Such perfect timing to be out of the conservatorship. She feels beyond blessed in so many ways," the source said.

