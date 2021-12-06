The Boys has been a huge hit for Amazon Prime, already garnering them a third season, due out in 2022. With that success, though, also came the recent announcement of an animated spin-off, titled Diabolical, which will take place in the same canonical universe as the live-action anti-hero series.

The story of The Boys, if you're not in the know, is about a corporation who privatized superheroes, covering up any crimes and missteps committed by them in their personal and work lives that could be detrimental to their brand. Enter a group of non-powered humans who have been wronged by these so-called heroes in some way and want to stop them from ruining other citizens' lives through any means necessary.

The new show was confirmed by The Boys star Karl Urban, who made a video statement promoting the spin-off during an Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Experience 2021 virtual panel.

What makes Diabolical so interesting is the writing talent behind the show, which includes Garth Ennis, Andy Samberg, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Simon Racioppia, Aisha Tyler, and Awkwafina. Erik Kripke, who also executive produces both shows, seemed more than excited about what they have in store for viewers:

Surprise! We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule... just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who will be both writing and executive producing, happily quipped about the project as well, saying,

Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.

Diabolical is in production over at Amazon Prime, though an official release date has yet to be announced. Season 3 of The Boys is expected out sometime in mid-2022.