Speculations were made following Prince Charles saying that he is suffering from poor health due to the stress of waiting to become the next in line to the throne.

It is known that the Duke of Cornwall will become the King soon as Queen Elizabeth gives up or retires from her position. He even became the media's hot topic after Her Highness' health is being questioned following a recent hospitalization and following doctor's orders to rest, making her miss a couple of royal engagements last month.

However, a new report from New Idea via Suggest claimed that the Prince's health may not be good enough when the time he is crowned the King comes.

Charles' Health In Danger?

More from the report, the stress had taken a serious toll on the Duke's health. The fear is said to have grown right after the 73-year-old royal "looked wobbly on his feet," after his trip to Egypt. The informant told the outlet, "Charles is no spring chicken anymore. The global travel takes its toll on him - not to mention all the problems back at the palace."



The source was also able to mention, "Charles is worried sick about [Queen Elizabeth] and it's a burden to him." This statement followed knowing that the 95-year-old royal's health also took a turn, making her drop a few scheduled public appearances.

"Charles is a sensitive man who has always taken things too seriously and personally," the source said, adding that it has started to reflect on his health. "It's hard to imagine how he can possibly go on like this, with the workload taking its toll on Charles before his accession to the throne - something has to change."

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth 'Progressively Angrier' Over Sussexes Following THIS Shocking Move Involving Grandchildren? [REPORT]

As of writing, no reports have claimed whether the Duke of Cornwall is suffering through hindrances with his health. According to available evidence, the Prince still plans to become the king when the time comes. Other than that, Charles losing his balance during his trip doesn't mean it is a persistent problem for the royal, per Suggest.

Weeks ago, Prince Charles claimed that Queen Elizabeth has been doing "alright" following her halted royal duties.

The Duke spoke to Sky News regarding the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, but he also updated the public regarding the queen's health. "She's alright, thank you very much," said the prince. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Has Control Over The Family Finances? Prince Harry Becomes A Henpecked Husband of the Duchess [Report]