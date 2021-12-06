The voice actor behind numerous Power Rangers animations, Scott Page-Pagter, passed away at the age of 52.

It was revealed by actress and co-worker Catherine Sunderland, that he went through a battle with cancer, based on her Instagram post last December 6, 2021. "Scott was one of my first friends when I moved here. He directed me through numerous ADR sessions of power rangers and always made working such a joy."

"We remained friends over the years and he employed me several times to do voice-over work for him on various projects. He was a friend who you could always pick up where you left off." The actress posted a photo of her and Nakia Burrise in Pagter Brothers Winery and continued her statement about Pagter's love and dedication to making wine.

"The last time we spoke he was his jovial self, even though his cancer battle was taking its toll on him." The actress concluded her post writing, "I will miss you Scott. Thank you for all you added to my life. My heart goes out to your family in this tragic time. Love and light always my friend."

Who Is Scott Page-Pagter?

According to Anime News Network, Scott Page-Pagter was an Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) director for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and "Power Rangers Zeo."

The source also stated that he became a producer of numerous "Power Rangers" series and "Big Bad Beetleborgs."

Other than that, he was also able to direct the third "Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki" original video anime (OVA), "Mon Colle Knights," "Daigunder," and "Teknoman" (Tekkaman Blade). He was also ADR scriptwriter for "Ai: Tenchi Muyo!" and "Marmalade Boy." He also became the voice behind Porto for "Power Rangers Turbo" and Wolfie in "Beetleborgs."

Page-Pagter also worked as a producer for Mattel, as he was in-charge for Voice Direction and Casting in "Barbie," "Hot Wheels," "Monster High," "Max Steel," "The Disney Toy Story" and more, per Global Voice Academy.

For the past years, he also faced criticisms when former "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" Blue Ranger David Yost came out that he is homosexual back in 2010, claiming that he was harassed by creators, producers, writers, and directors of the show. In Page-Pagter's defense, the Blue Ranger didn't leave the show over homophobia on the set, based on TMZ's report.

As soon as the news reached numerous social media, friends and the fans of his works left tributes to the one who passed, despite having controversy in the past.

It was just announced that we lost Power Rangers producer and voice actor Scott Page-Pagter.



You may know him at the voice of Wolfgang in Beetleborgs and Porto in Power Rangers Turbo.



RIP Scott and May the Power Protect! pic.twitter.com/lyuQv0H3DC — V’Ron (@MrCooper92) December 5, 2021

I'm so sad to hear about the death of Scott Page Pagter @DiveDog who I worked with on Power Rangers for 10 years as well as at Mattel. He will be deeply missed. 💔💔💔#voiceover — Rebecca Forstadt - Voice Actor 🎙 (@rebeccaforstadt) December 5, 2021

When I scouted LA a few years ago, Scott Page-Pagter invited my cousin and me to his winery and generously shared wines and cheeses with us. I didn’t know him long, but he was a kind and welcoming soul.



Sending his family and friends love and warmth. I’m so sorry for your loss. https://t.co/t4HHXCzeBA — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) December 6, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

