The public is with Vanessa Bryant as the matriarch still suffers from fear and anxiety after the photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's remains were spread online.

The fight between Vanessa and Los Angeles County continues as the matriarch filed a new declaration related to the case.

In the documents obtained by a news outlet, she revealed that she asked Sheriff Alex Villanueva on January 26 - the day of the crash - to secure the crash site. She also pleaded with him not to allow anyone to take photographs of the remains after learning there were no survivors in the incident.

"If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them," she reportedly told Villanueva.

However, Sheriff's deputies and firefighters were caught sharing the photos of the father and daughter's remains - the one thing she wanted to avoid. Vanessa reportedly felt infuriated after finding out about the leak, and it also made her enclosed in a cycle of distress.

She detailed that at least 20 people have copies of the photos. Although the County assured they have all been deleted, Vanessa reportedly still has strong doubts that the photos are still there.



According to Vanessa, she already saw a photo showing Kobe's remains, leaving her tormented. She also noted the fact photos can be stored, transferred, and edited with the current technology. With that, she feels troubled that her children might also see the photos one day.

People Also Slam Authorities Over Leaked Photos

After Vanessa filed the documents, Kobe's fans also expressed their rage and insisted that those people responsible for the leaked photos should be held accountable.

One previously said, "Vanessa Bryant deserved more respect from the LAPD. I'm glad she won the case and released the names of the weak ass cops who were sharing photos of remains of Kobe and Gigi. FTP!"

"How tf is the county asking for Vanessa Bryant's documentation records of her mental health because she wants justice since the LAPD leaked pictures of her husband and daughter dead bodies?!!?!? Sh-t is beyond me," another added.

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and other passengers jetted the helicopter -- a Sikorsky S-76 which was built in 1991 -- and flew at about 1,700 feet when it crashed. No one survived the incident.

