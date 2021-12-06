Travis Scott defended himself from the lawsuits filed against him and said he is not liable for what happened to the Astroworld Festival.

Since the Astroworld Festival left 10 people dead and hundreds of attendees injured, Scott and his partners received lawsuits from several groups of people who are seeking damages and justice. The other defendants already responded to the cases, and the rapper defended himself by trying to dismiss the ones filed against him.

In his newly-filed legal documents, Scott said he should not be tied to litigation in relation to what happened at Astroworld Festival. He particularly denied the claims made by a guy named Jessie Garcia, who reportedly watch the concert in person.

Scott then asked the judge that the lawsuits should be dismissed with prejudice since the lawsuits addressed him, Jack Enterprises, and Cactus Jack as the defendants.

He responded to 11 suits, including one filed by the father of Bharti Shahani - the young woman who died during the concert.

The rapper shared a general denial in order to turn down and dismiss all civil suits in one document.

With his filing, Scott made it clear that the deaths and injuries people sustained during the concert were not his responsibility.



Another source alleged that he is planning to open a similar document to the remaining lawsuits, including the 275 cases combined in one motion.

Travis Scott Receiving Help?

The new development came after people alleged that the police is helping the rapper not to suffer from any criminal liabilities.

It is worth noting that the officials and County Judge Lina Hidalgo wanted to have an independent investigation underway alongside the Houston Police Department's probe in the event that left ten people dead.

"I hope that it comes back with actionable lessons," she previously said. "I hope it doesn't result in something vague or forgotten."

She revealed it would avoid conflicts of interest while giving the families unbiased and equal findings. However, the Houston officials confirmed last month that no third party would conduct an investigation already, leading to people and victims to assume that Scott would be free from the responsibility because of his connection.

Harris County administrator has already begun working with the people in charge to find out what happened during the Astroworld Festival. They also started reviewing security, fire, and other safety plans the NRG Park established before the tragic event occurred.

