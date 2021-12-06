Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked split buzzes that they are no longer dating amid the investigation into the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

A leaked article from W Magazine made buzzes in the past weeks, claiming Jenner and Scott have never been a couple for two years. Instead, they are only comfortable with each other. The same news outlet revealed that things went wrong between them especially after what happened during Scott's November concert.

However, Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian quickly set the record straight and said it is not the case at all.

In a comment on a video (via Fox News), Kardashian said Jenner and Scott have been dating for years and remain close despite what happened during the Astroworld Festival.

"Wow i don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," she said (via Comments by Celebs).

Multiple sources also shared the same sentiment and revealed that the couple is romantically and exclusively in a relationship with each other.



According to Page Six, W's editors were previously forced to remove the aforesaid coverage due to the ongoing Astroworld tragedy investigation. However, some printed copies were already sent out though they immediately took steps to take them back.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Getting Closer Before 2nd Baby Arrives

Amid the report, another source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple is waiting excitedly for the arrival of their second child.

"Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby. Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he's spending even more time with Kylie as a family," the source said.

They are also leaning on each other as they continue to spend time with their family amid trying times. For now, they are focused on being at home and hanging out with their daughter, Stormi.

Aside from the fake dating buzzes, Scott and Jenner also became the subject of wedding rumors when the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared her matching rings with Stormi.

This led people to assume that Scott was trying to wed Jenner to shift people's focus and have them forget what happened at the Astroworld Festival.

However, an insider already clarified that the ring Jenner received was not an engagement ring.

"It's not an engagement ring - but she wishes it was," an insider said. "He always tells her he's not ready for marriage 'yet' and while it could be in their future, it's not right now."

