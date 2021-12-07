Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK Kemsley, was arrested last November 23 after a California Highway Patrol unit suspected him of drinking under the influence.

Exclusively reported by Daily Mail, Kemsley was pulled over on his gray Bentley in Los Angeles when he blew .081 during a breathalyzer test off Laurel Canyon neighborhood. The outlet also mentioned that wine from his dinner triggered his arrest.

With the legal limit in California that is .08, PK was arrested and brought to a police station which made him go through another test. The reality star blew .073.

'The First And Only'

Alan Jackson, PK's attorney, left a statement to the publisher and said, "PK was arrested and cited on November 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner."

"Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening," Jackson also stated.

He added that this will mark the "first and only such incident in PK's long driving history" after reportedly driving alone in his car.



The incident came after over a month where his wife, Dorit, was held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion on October 27, this year.

An Unlucky Instance For The Kemsleys

Entertainment Tonight got in touch with the Los Angeles Police Department, admitting that a home invasion happened at 10:50 pm on the said date, involving three suspects.

The police said that the three men took an unknown amount of property without confirmation of what actually happened inside the Encino home or even the victim. However, based on the claims, the alleged intruders entered the house through the children's classroom door while the family was asleep.

Dorit reportedly woke up finding the intruders at the foot of her bed. Per source, her two young children, 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix, were also in the house.



Two days after the incident, her husband, who was in London during the invasion, thanked their fans for their kind words of support following the attack.

