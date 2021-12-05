The five-year-long couple from "Vanderpump Rules," James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, recently called off their engagement.

It was said by a source from People that Leviss gave back the engagement ring to his longtime partner while they were filming for the Season 9 reunion of the Bravo show.

Aside from that, she even returned the ring on camera and was no longer seen wearing it while at dinner the same evening.

Split Confirmed!

The couple confirmed their breakup in a joint Instagram post early Sunday morning. It stated, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement."

Leviss and Kennedy continued that they "aren't in love anymore." "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

They even turned off their comments to avoid negativity from their followers. Based on numerous photos and videos shared on Instagram stories, Page Six speculated that the special reunion might have been filmed last Friday and Saturday, December 3 to 4.

Recalling The Proposal

According to the official website of Bravo TV, it was October this year when the actor asked Leviss to be his wife with a Coachella-themed proposal after five years of dating.

Leviss even shared the news to his followers with a set of photos from that evening and wrote, "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night... and I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA."

In a separate post, she also mentioned a gut feeling of Kennedy going to propose as soon as they arrived at the venue. "That's when I saw the baby pink iconic Coachella arch balloons... all the little details were so me..." she described. "A strawberry margarita being served at the catering truck, aerial performers, a cute little photo booth set up all of my favorite things It truly was a grand gesture of love."

The 29-year-old later posted a photo of them kissing and shared, "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. #RACHELLA."



