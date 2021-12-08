Actress Jennifer Aniston has recently been compared to Kardashians after claiming that she's been "eyeing up a new life becoming a social media influencer.

It was recently announced by the "Friends" star that she was partnering with one of her favorite brands, Vital Proteins, and in fact, she turned as a chief creative officer of the brand.

However, one article believes that her new business deal makes her lose fans.

Aniston, A Product Hawker

The most recent update of In Touch via Suggest reported there is sparking controversy with her latest business deal. While Aniston insists she believes in the company, many were pointing out that she doesn't need the income of another "lucrative partnership."

An insider told the said outlet, "Jen already has it all, and now she's getting paid to hawk products to unsuspecting fans."



"It just feels phony, especially for someone with Jen's image."

They also pointed out one former fan who commented on her post, asking, "How much money does this elitist need for her lavish lifestyle? Used to like her, but no more."

However, despite the claims, her interview with Elle back in 2018 has already made it clear that she always embraced her power as an advertiser.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer 'Still Have Feelings' For Each Other After 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston In Partnerships

Aniston appeared in numerous commercials, including L'Oreal, Lynx deodorant, and Heineken. Apart from that, she also became the face of Smartwater, Aveeno and even started investing in companies like Living Proof cosmetics.

"I would estimate she makes over $10 million a year through her endorsements, easily," Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed also said. "It depends year to year, but that could be double what she earns from movies."

And from then on, the star has never been scared to sign an advertising deal. And after using her own Instagram account, it makes sense that she's been using her platform to promote the products she likes, per Suggest.

In other news, Jennifer Aniston appeared with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for a star-studded table read during the weekend. They came together for the third installment of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" as they re-enact an episode of the 1979 sitcom "The Facts of Life," according to Hollywood Life.

READ MORE: Jake Gyllenhaal Admits Filming Steamy Scenes With Jennifer Aniston is 'Torture'