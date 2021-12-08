Lisa Marie Presley, popularly known as a singer and Elvis Presley's daughter, has reportedly suffered from substance abuse in the past. More recently, one article suggests that her demons are haunting her today as she looks drastically different and unhealthy, indicating that she might be suffering from a medical condition; could this be true?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, recent photos show Presley looking disoriented and "disheveled" while smoking a cigarette.

Insiders mentioned that her ex-husband Danny Keough, whom she divorced in 1994, has been keeping an eye on her, but it's up to Presley if she wanted to change for good.

The source revealed the singer had a liver biopsy a few months ago. Although there was no exact diagnosis and information behind her check-up remains a mystery, the insider insisted that Presley has been ditching her doctors' advice.

"It's a mess. She may need a liver transplant!" the insider added.

The report concludes by saying Presley had been sober for a while until her son, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide last year, which took a toll on her physical health again. The report suggests that she's turning to substances and alcohol again, causing her liver to be damaged.

The Truth Behind Lisa Marie Presley's Health Condition

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by saying the story is merely based on speculations and has no substantial evidence to prove Presley has been suffering from any medical condition.

The outlet noted that the report focused on insulting the musician, and there's no genuine information about her health.

READ NOW: Is Drake The Father of Kylie Jenner's Baby? Fans Weigh In On Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama's SHOCKING Claims

In addition, the magazine exploited Presley's situation as she's been vulnerable over the past year because of her son's death.

Furthermore, her daughter, Riley Keough, took to Instagram to pose along with her mom, and Presley looked fine and normal, meaning the magazine's claims are false.

Lisa Marie Presley 'Grateful to Be Alive' After Addiction

In a previous statement, Lisa Marie Presley mentioned that she struggled with a painkiller addiction in the past; she's taken an opioid and became addicted to it.

According to People Magazine, the singer has been mum about the topic of her addiction until she spoke about it in Harry Nelson's book titled "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain."

Presley said she's "grateful to be alive today."

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Sparks Concern For 'Overshadowing' These Royals, Says Royal Biographer