A biographer claimed that Meghan Markle "sparked concern" that she would overshadow this royal couple with her popularity.

According to a report made by Express, Princess Diana biographer, Andrew Morton said that attention arose among the Royal Family as the Duchess of Sussex "could reach if not surpass" Princess Diana's popularity among the public.

Morton also suggested that Markle's success could ultimately "overshadow" Prince William and Kate Middleton. Although, the Royal Family has remained adamant that the highest-ranking members in popularity should take precedence, and junior members should seek to avoid stealing the spotlight.

'Meghan Bigger Than Diana'

US journalist Kinsey Schofield interviewed Morton about his comments in her podcast, "To Di For," and talked about his book, "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy," "You wrote about somebody saying that there was a danger in Meghan becoming bigger than Diana."

"I think it was a courtier or somebody said that there was concern that Meghan would become bigger than Diana and it would shrink The Cambridges and it would shrink Charles and Camilla and their objectives and what they were trying to do."

Schofield asked, "Do you think that that was really an option that Meghan Markle could become bigger than Princess Diana?"

And to Morton's response, "Well this is what was being said at the time. And remember we didn't have social media when Diana was around and now we do so you can be incredibly well known globally very quickly."

Position Over Popularity

"I think that what happens is that in the Royal Family, it's all about the position not popularity now." The author further shared what happened in the 1960s when Princess Margaret married Lord Snowden. They were claimed to be the "most popular people on the planet," along with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.



According to Morton, there was even a time those days where paparazzi would chase them in Europe to exclusive islands that people couldn't get enough of them as the "golden couple." "And they outshone the Queen and Prince Philip but that kind of balloon eventually sinks and you're back to the position."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle solidified their position as working royals after their 2018 marriage. Yet, in less than two years, the Sussexes decided to step down from their royal duties and lived independently from the Royal Family.

