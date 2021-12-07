Tristan Thompson shocked the world after he allegedly fathered Maralee Nichols' child, but there is an even bigger allegation that the Kardashian-Jenner family is currently facing as the alleged baby mama claims that Kylie Jenner slept with Drake without Travis Scott knowing; could this be true?

Taking to her Instagram account amid Thompson's paternity suit, Nichols shared a statement that sent fans to frenzy.

"You know Drake slept with Kylie last year, but you aren't man enough to tell Travis [Scott] welp. There it is. Good night folks. More tomorrow," she wrote. (via The Sun)

Nichols also shared a screenshot of her messages with the NBA star, showing that Thompson asks her to talk about the drama "like adults in private" instead of name-dropping people.

After the screenshot of Nichol's Instagram story spread like wildfire online, many fans weighed in on the topic, alleging that Drake is the father of Jenner's baby.

One fan shared a photo of Drake's album cover for "Certified Lover Boy" on Twitter. The art features 12 emojis of pregnant women of different colors.

The user wrote, "Kylie... Drake... yeah this cover now makes sense."

One fan tried to defend the rapper by saying if Jenner is pregnant today, it doesn't match the timeline as they allegedly slept together last year.

However, one fan claims that they spent the night together more than once.

At the time of this writing, neither Jenner nor Drake have publicly responded to the allegations.

Tristan Thompson Face Paternity Suit

Aside from a new cheating allegation, the NBA star is also facing another drama regarding a woman he allegedly got pregnant with.

Maralee Nichols targeted Thompson in a paternity suit, claiming that he is the father of her child.

The personal trainer reportedly gave birth to the baby last week; the child was conceived earlier this year when Nichols allegedly spent time with Thompson during his birthday week in Houston, Texas.

At the time, the athlete was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. They reportedly got separated in June.

Thompson and Kardashian have a three-year-old child named True Thompson. The NBA athlete also had a son from a previous relationship named Prince Thompson.

