Aldon Smith got himself arrested once again, Monday, December 6, and booked on a felony charge of driving under the influence causing injury.

According to TMZ, there were not many details regarding the arrest. However, their record says Smith was booked into a Northern California jail at 7:38 pm the same night. Other than that, his bail has been set at $50,000, and he left still in custody.

The 32-year-old football player is due in court for a hearing regarding his case on Wednesday, December 8.

Aldon Smith And His Other Cases

Aside from the recent DUI case, this has been said to be not the first time since he was arrested, but in fact, multiple times with the same case. The article also mentioned that he was accused of domestic violence in 2018.

In April, Smith was also arrested for committing second-degree battery at a Chalmette, Louisiana coffee shop in the New Orleans area. ESPN said that he allegedly choked a victim unconscious during a confrontation.



Before running into trouble with the law, Smith was a superstar defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers and the then-Oakland Raiders.

Yet, he was taken out of NFL from 2016 to 2019 due to his legal troubles and substance abuse issues. By 2020, he was given a second chance and signed with the Dallas Cowboys, playing for 16 games.

READ ALSO: Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Video Hitting Ex-GF Infront of 5-Month Old Baby Went Viral

Smith's Career In The NFL

According to NBC Sports, Smith entered the NFL in 2011, becoming the seventh overall pick in the draft out of Missouri. During his stay, he had 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games. However, his career went down due to legal issues, missing four full seasons before recently returning to the NFL in 2020.

The publisher also mentioned that he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason but was later on released before Week One. His name didn't appear during the 2021 season, making him a potential free-agent acquisition. And knowing about the issue that happened on Monday, the chances of that happening are even slimmer.

In his entire career, Smith took part in 75 regular-season games and amassed 52.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. In 2021, he was even hailed as an All-Pro.

READ MORE: Clyde Emrich Dead At 90: What Was The Longtime Pioneering NFL Player's Cause of Death?