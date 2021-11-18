Former NFL player, Zac Stacy, is in the hot seat after a video of him going violent to his child's mother went viral online.

Clips in various angles were shared online where it showed the former athlete throwing his ex-girlfriend into their television while their 5-month-old son is looking a foot away from them. The woman can also be seen falling to the floor during the attack and pleading for him to stop.

TMZ reported that based on the court documents and sources, Stacy came over to his ex's house last Saturday, November 13, at 2 pm with "jealous, violent rage," and allegedly punched the woman in the head several times before tossing her into a TV.

The 30-year-old woman stated in her restraining order application, "He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me."

On Her Claims

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up," she further explained the scene. "As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive."

"He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat," the ex-girlfriend recalled, admitting that she called the police after the attack, and Stacy, later on, fled the house. "I fear for my life and my children's lives."

Home video captures former NFL running back Zac Stacy savagely beating the mother of his child & throwing her around like a rag doll in Florida. The child was just feet away. Zac Stacy played for St. Louis Rams & the Jets. pic.twitter.com/ikI38QqdAu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021

The publisher also revealed that it wasn't immediately clear if a judge granted the woman's request for a restraining order two days later, November 15. READ ALSO: Yella Beezy Sexual Assault Allegation True? Rapper And His Attorneys Speak Out For What Happened

The Aftermath

The woman also said she was hospitalized, finding bumps and bruises in her body, and a possible cut to the head. The former St. Louis Rams & the Jets player's name made it to the top of the trending list after the outlet revealed the video showing his brutal attacks, which disturbed numerous NFL fans.

One said, "I'm not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can't believe what I just saw."

I’m not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL. Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 18, 2021



This followed with bleacher reporter, Taylor Rooks, tweeting "Domestic violence is never okay. The video is so disturbing - he deserves the worst of what comes."

Difficult being on Twitter today. Please don’t share or retweet the Zac Stacy video. His actions are horrifying, inexcusable, and triggering for so many women. Domestic violence is never okay. The video is so disturbing - he deserves the worst of what comes. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 18, 2021



READ MORE: 'RHOA' Porsha Williams Accuses R.Kelly: Actress Details Horrifying Experience With Singer