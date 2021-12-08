Sad news in the world of comic books as celebrated artist George Pérez announces to fans that he is losing his battle with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer.

In a lengthy, heartfelt, Facebook post Pérez details the struggles he has had with his eyesight failing in recent years, forcing him into retirement but how an inoperable tumor has left him with only 6 months to a year to live. He goes on to talk about how his family is dealing with the news and what fans can expect in the coming months. He ends the post with a touching quote summing up his present state of mind,

It's quite uplifting to be told that you've led a good life, that you've brought joy to so many lives and that you'll be leaving this world a better place because you were part of it. To paraphrase Lou Gehrig: "Some people may think I got a bad break, but today, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth."

George Pérez, age 67, has had an epic career as a comic book artist, working on some of the most influential and important story lines for both DC Comics and Marvel. These works include what some may call two of the most famous comic runs for the massive publishers, DC's Crisis On Infinite Earths and Marvel's Infinity War, the latter spawning one of the biggest comic book movie events of all time for the MCU's ending of Phase 3 with The Infinity Saga. If you can recall the shot in Avengers: End Game where all the heroes and villains square off in one shot together, that was George. Known for his ability to render detailed two page battle scenes featuring a plethora of characters was a true signature of his amazing work.

This news is a crushing blow for everyone in the comic book community as a whole. George Pérez's passion, skill, and love for fans will live on through his work, which helped shape the landscape of comics for generations to come.