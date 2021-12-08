Pele, Brazil's soccer legend, admitted himself to a hospital following a heartbreaking diagnosis.

It has been revealed that the 81-year-old FIFA "Player of the Century" is currently at Sao Paolo Hospital Albert Einstein where he received a routine exam in September. According to the hospital's representative and the athlete's assistant, Pele entered the medical facility as he began receiving his cancer treatments.

His representative told CNN that he remains stable and will be released in the next few days.

Before his recent hospitalization, the former footballer underwent surgery to remove the tumor that was detected in September. He also stayed in the hospital for nearly a month before being told he would need to undergo chemotherapy.



In November, he assured his fans he was fine and feeling better every day after his hospital discharge.

"When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey," he wrote on his social media accounts. "Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more times than usual.

Pele also took his time to thank everyone who sent him well wishes and prayers as he embarked on his health journey.

Fans Send Heartfelt Messages To Pele

His fans and supporters do not let him face the darkest days of his life alone that they showered him with messages online.

One said, "Get well soon O Rei Pele. This world still needs you. #Pele."

"Get well soon Pele. Hoping for a God speed recovery," another added.

It was not the first health scare he faced in recent years. He also had prostate surgery after he was admitted for the second time in six months in 2015. In 2019, he stayed in his hospital bed due to a urinary tract infection.

Pele famously continues to be the subject of several endorsements even after his retirement. The three-time World Cup champion, who started his career at the 1958 World Cup, also became a renowned public figure in the past years.

As of the writing, he remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. He also joins the exclusive list of four players to have scored in a total of four World Cup competitions.

