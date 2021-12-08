Glenn Foster, former New Orleans Saints defensive, has died in police custody. He was 31.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune confirmed that Foster passed away in an Alabama jail. His passing reportedly happened following a police chase, car crash, and altercation.

Coroner Chad Harless also revealed more details to the reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He announced that the autopsy results remain pending. Glenn Foster's cause of death was also unclear, but an investigation to determine it is underway.

Meanwhile, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation told the news outlet that the investigation of the case is being treated as an "in-custody death." Reform Police Department chief Richard Black added that an officer clocked Foster speeding 92 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. When the cops tried to stop him, he took off and fled from the scene.

The wild chase then began, pushing cops to deploy spike strips to slow him down.



Still, his parents are seeking justice over their son's death and want those responsible for it to receive charges.

Foster Sr. said, "We want justice for our son. It's unfair. It's inhumane. It's just not right."

Did They Kill Glenn Foster?

Although the investigation is yet to have its findings, people started suspecting that the police did something to him inside the custody.

One said, "Police did Glenn Foster something while in custody. Good luck getting the truth tho."

"Glenn Foster Jr. was an amazing & sweet person. We met at Uni of Illinois. Alabama is trying to attack his character to undermine their liability for his death in police custody. This is horrifying. Like John, he was only 31. He was married w/ 4 kids," another wrote.

"I get a call this morning hearing that Glenn Died in the Hands of POLICE CUSTODY!!! REST IN POWER GLENN I SMELL FOUL PLAY!SMFH," another penned.

Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt as another news outlet detailed what truly happened to Foster.

NBC News disclosed that inmate records show he was released in the case at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday after receiving three counts of reckless endangerment and a count each of attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

However, he has been rebooked again at 3:16 p.m. on charges of simple assault and third-degree robbery. It remains unknown why he was released and rebooked in just a matter of two minutes.

