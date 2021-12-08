Skilyr Hicks, a former "America's Got talent" contestant, has been found dead in South Carolina. She was 23.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Hicks' body was found lifeless inside a friend's home on Monday. Her mother, Jodi, said she does not personally know who the homeowner of the house in Liberty, South Carolina, is.

Skilyr Hicks' cause of death remains unknown, but the matriarch is reportedly aware that her daughter had been battling mental health issues as she dealt with depression and substance abuse.

Amid the heartbreak, Jodi believes that Hicks would "live on through her music." As of the writing, no foul play is being considered that could possibly lead to her death.



Hicks famously performed a song she wrote when she joined the talent show competition when she was just 14. She was able to make it to the second round before the judges eliminated her before the live rounds.

Skilyr Hicks Had Dark Past

Before her death, she became a headline when she got into legal trouble in 2018.

The then-20-year-old singer entered custody in Ohio and faced one count of "sale to/use by underage person." Authorities arrested her at that time for underage alcohol consumption and intoxication. She was then charged with a misdemeanor.

It took almost a month before a warrant for her arrest was approved and released.

On top of that, she previously spent jail time in Georgia in April 2017 for assaulting three of her family members - including her grandmother - when she came home intoxicated.

Her older sister got injured during the incident and even fired a .126 when police responded to the 911 call. She got arrested and charged with domestic violence afterward.

Despite that, people paid tribute to her and remembered her short-lived contribution to the music industry.

The Austin Rhodes Show's official Facebook page shared Hicks' audition video and said that her death was a terrible loss.

A family friend penned, "My heart is with your family right now guys. She was a part of my musical family and I am saddened by the fact that I had not seen her in quite some time. She is now singing alongside the angels with a peaceful heart and mind. Carry on in the clouds Skilyr, your memory is alive with us."

"I'm sorry I didn't keep up over the years. The guilt of that is burning deep in my heart right now but, I will cherish and honor our memories together forever. I hope to see you again someday friend. Thank you for being apart of my life when you were," another wrote.

