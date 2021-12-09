People still could not believe Brian Laundrie was already dead, and their belief got stronger after CCTV footage of a man running down the street went viral.

For months, Laundrie's case took over the internet and stirred people's curiosity for a long time. But as most people predicted, the case seemingly quieted down soon after the authorities revealed that the fugitive had committed suicide.

However, a new CCTV footage went viral this week, showing a man -- who looks like Laundrie - running down the street.

On Twitter, a user tagged retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, Brian Entin, WFLA's anchor JB Biunno, and more in a post. It shows a screenshot of CCTV footage featuring a man running without wearing a top but has a backpack on.

"set amber alert for Brian Christopher Laundrie, 24yrs old, was seen running down the street where Rose Davis was after Medical Examiner found him deceased. #findbrianlaundrie," the caption said.

The image is similar to what the camera of Sam Bass' deer captured in the wilderness in Florida. The video in question captured a man walking through the woods with a backpack for trekking, and the images showed a resemblance to the fugitive.

@CoffindafferFBI @BrianEntin @WFLAJB @WFLAJosh @BanfieldonNN @TVAshleigh set amber alert for Brian Christopher Laundrie, 24yrs old, was seen running down the street where Rose Davis was after Medical Examiner found him deceased. #findbrianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/NK1QdJKGZ9 — Where is that baldo ? (@HaiVuon55283969) December 8, 2021

The authorities have not commented on the new "findings" yet, but they seemingly closed Laundrie's case soon after the test results came back.

The Latest On Brian Laundrie's Case

Since the announcement of Laundrie's cause and manner of death, the authorities have not released a new update regarding the case.

However, several experts, including a former FBI agent, revealed the possibility of Laundrie's family facing charges.

According to Coffindaffer, Roberta and Chris Laundrie could face charges since they have potential culpability in the case.

"I think the Laundries have possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3, which is accessory after the fact, and possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of, if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed," Coffindaffer said on NewsNation's "Banfield."

Meanwhile, forensic scientist Larry Koblinsky shared the same sentiments, warning the impending legal trouble the family could deal soon. He revealed that they might be charged for aiding and abetting their son since "most parents do."

As of the writing, no charges have been filed against Chris and Roberta yet.

