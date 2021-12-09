Alec Baldwin might face more headaches soon as his name was recently found in Jeffrey Epstein's "Little Black Book."

Epstein had been one of the notorious sex traffickers in history before his death. His scheme even involved several A-listers and renowned public figures, including Prince Andrew.

When he began his "business," he reportedly established the "Little Black Book" where he listed the names of famous and richest people who were connected to him. Years after it was publicly disclosed to the public, several people revisited the pages and found Baldwin's name in it.

Was Alec Baldwin Involved In Jeffrey Epstein's Dealings?

On Twitter, a page from the "Little Black Book" went viral as it showed the name of the "Rust" actor.

Human Events' senior editor Jack Posobiec shared the photo to his followers and received mixed comments from people. According to the readers, they expected that many famous people have their names in the book. However, seeing Baldwin's name was indeed a surprise.

One said, "I'm sure there are many many famous names in that book ! I'm just curious of those who knew what was actually going on and those that were mislead or didn't know what was going on till the point of contact ! Either way Silence is just as much an admission of guilt !"

"Wait what a Celebrity in Epsteins Lil black book. Kevin Spacey is in there too," another added.

For what it's worth, Epstein's former pilot, Lawrence Visoski Jr., recently revealed that Spacey and Chris Tucker boarded the late trafficker's plane.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Snubbed: Duchess Of Sussex's Plans In US, Hollywood Failed?

He revealed that the "American Beauty" actor once became a passenger on a private plane. Outside Maxwell's trafficking trial, Spacey has also been accused of assaulting minors in multiple lawsuits. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office even revealed in April 2018 that Spacey sexually assaulted an adult male in 1992.

It remains unknown what exactly Baldwin had to do with Epstein, but previous reports already alleged that the actor truly had connections with him in the past. The Sun also confirmed the existence of Baldwin's name on the book.

As of the writing, the actor still has not released a new statement to address the new issue.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Shock: Someone Sabotaged 'Rust' Movie Set, Armorer's Father Speaks Up