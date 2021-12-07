"Rust" armorer's father spoke up about the potential sabotage that happened on Alec Baldwin's movie set.

While the investigation into how live ammunition got into the "Rust" set remains underway, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's father, Thell Reed, broke his silence about the "offs" about the work.

In a new interview with ABC News, 78-year-old Thell - who is also a veteran movie armorer - revealed that his daughter complained a lot about performing two duties on the set. He detailed how Gutierrez-Reed was made the armorer and prop assistant at that time, and it was reportedly the reason why she was not inside the church where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

The armorer's attorney added that Gutierrez-Reed was outside preparing the props instead of handling the weapon personally to Baldwin for the scene rehearsal. For what it's worth, it was assistant director Dave Halls who gave the gun to the actor and said it was a cold one instead.

With that, Thell believed Gutierrez-Reed would have checked the gun and found the live ammunition if she was inside.

"That one time they should have had her on set. She [would have] rechecked that gun and if there was a live round placed there she would have found it," he said, as quoted by Fox News. "She knows what to do. She does the job as good as I do."



In the end, they maintained that sabotage happened on the movie's set.

Did A Sabotage Truly Happen?

It was not the first time Gutierrez-Reed's camp brought up the potential sabotage - and not the first time it was dismissed, as well.

In November, a weapons safety expert and armorer did not believe the notion Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys made about sabotage that led live ammunition found its way into the gun.

According to Steve Wolf, the event is improbable to happen, telling "TheWrap-Up Podcast" that the speculation probably never happened at all.

"I think it's a far more sinister explanation than the more likely explanation that people were using that gun for target practice, they didn't properly unload it, they left it back on the cart and then someone picked it up, several people handled it with none of them checking it. That's just a more likely explanation," he said.

This resonated with what the Santa Fe Country District attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, shared - saying they do not have proof to prove the aforesaid scheme.

