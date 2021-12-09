Justin Timberlake has a history of cheating. Today, he's been married to his wife Jessica Biel for almost a decade; one report suggests his bad habits are making a comeback as he was seen doing a shocking thing with another woman; could this be true?

According to a report published by In Touch, the "Cry Me a River" hitmaker has been cheating on his wife with another woman, and it seems like they already split as Timberlake recently attended a Memphis Grizzlies game alone and without his wedding ring on.

To add fuel to the fire, a gossip account on Instagram called Deux Moi recently shared a screenshot of a message from an anonymous person saying they spotted the singer making out with a mystery woman.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying the latest news is not good for their marriage, and this was "the last thing they needed" because they are reportedly working hard to save their relationship.

The couple has been through many struggles in the span of their nine-year relationship and even way before they tied the knot in 2012.

Surprisingly, this was not the first time Timberlake faced infidelity issues, as he was previously spotted holding hands with Alisha Wainwright in 2019 while his wife was pregnant with his child.

The "Friends With Benefits" actor called the situation a "strong lapse of judgement," and now, he has to do his best for his wife to forgive him as insiders previously implied that Biel may not have given him another chance if she wasn't pregnant.

"The new scandal has put Jessica on edge again, and Justin has to constantly reassure her that he's committed to her," the source added.

The Truth Behind Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Marital Woes

After the magazine published the report, Suggest debunked the claims, saying the latest issue dug into Timberlake's past to create a story.

The outlet mentioned that the couple may have separated in 2010, but they decided to tie the knot and have children together.

In addition, the actor already admitted his past actions and decided to move forward.

In the case of Timberlake being spotted with another woman again, the outlet suggests that the story could be true or false because Deux Mois' sources mostly came from anonymous people.

Ever since he acknowledged the incident surrounding Alisha Wainwright, the actor has been staying away from drama, and there are no serious allegations against him.

Today, the couple is quietly living together with their family in Montana.

