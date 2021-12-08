After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, the former announced in his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he plans to release his memoir in 2022, which coincides with Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Over the past few months, royal experts have suggested that the book will contain unpleasant claims about the family; how are they reacting to this?

Speaking to Newsweek, author Christopher Andersen mentioned the royal family is "quaking in their boots."

The upcoming memoir, which is yet to be titled, could cause an immense calamity for the firm as the Duke of Sussex could make shocking claims against their family members.

Instead of focusing on the current issues that the firm is facing, like Her Majesty's health woes and Prince Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy, Andersen said they got "chaos."

"And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings," the author added. (via Express UK)

Regarding the Duke's plans on exposing his father in the book, Andersen claims Prince William could become "very protective" as he's loyal to Prince Charles.

Any perceived slight to the Duke of Cornwall despite coming from Prince Harry, William will respond to any of it.

Talking about Prince Charles' plan for the slimmed-down monarchy, the author predicted that when the future monarch succeeds to the throne, he won't extend titles to Archie and Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry's Memoir Could Contain 'Explosive Details'

According to another author, Edward Owens, the Duke of Sussex's memoir could have "some sort of explosive details" because he wants to sell a book.

The author predicted that there might also be information about his relationship with Prince William and Prince Charles.

Over the past years, the media has been covering the rift between the two brothers; Owens claims that the public would get more information directly from Prince Harry once the book is released.

"And possibly the relationship with other members of the Royal Family and the courts, because Harry and Meghan feel that they were unfairly treated while they were working members of the House of Windsor," the author added. (via Geo TV)

At the time of this writing, Prince Harry's upcoming memoir doesn't have a title and official release date yet.

