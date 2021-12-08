The highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion was watched by millions of fans from all around the world as they witnessed the original cast members gather in one place together again. However, Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she walked out of filming "at certain points" over an emotional reason.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Just Go With It" star revealed that she had difficulty reuniting with her co-stars again after years of not seeing each other.

The actress, who played Rachel Green on the show for over a decade, said she anticipated joy and laughter in the reunion, but she walked out of the set "at some certain points" because of overwhelming emotions.

While walking on set, which was recreated for the reunion, with original cast members Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, Aniston said they were all "naive" because they didn't know what to expect.

"Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,'" she said. (via Pop Culture)

For her personal feelings, the Emmy award-winning actress said it took her by surprise, saying it felt like talking to her past self who thought that she knew "everything was in front of" her.

Aniston also revealed that it was a "very jarring" moment for her, and it took her a few moments to be emotionally stable and get ready for filming.

She adds, "Of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points."

Jennifer Aniston Previously Revealed That The Reunion Took Them 'Harder' Than They Anticipated

In a previous interview with Rob Lowe on the "Literally! With Rob" podcast, the actress said the reunion took the cast down "way harder" than anticipated.

Spending time with each other made them nostalgic mixed with "a little melancholy" because a lot of things have changed.

In addition, Aniston said each of the cast members "has gone down different roads," and not all of them took the easy route to get to where they are today.

Last year, the "Friends" reunion was filmed; HBO Max released the special on May 27. The show featured a handful of celebrity appearances from Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

