In a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God, Travis Scott opened up in his first interview since the November 5th Astroworld tragedy which led to the deaths of 10 concert goers and injured several more. During the sit down, which lasted over an hour, Scott cleared the air as to his side of what actually happened on that chaotic day.

I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]. And even at that moment, you're like, 'Wait, what?' People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that...

He continued, talking about how he didn't know there was an issue in the crowd during his set,

It's so crazy because I'm that artist too - anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective - call and response. I just didn't hear that.

It seems that between the many distractions an artist has during a stage show such as lights, effects, and music, it was hard to tell what exactly was going on.

You can only help what you can see and whatever you're told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop.

Charlamagne finished up by saying that people are going to pick apart the interview and gave Scott a chance to give a heartfelt sentiment for those grieving,

I want everyone to just continue praying for the fans. I want people to continue praying for the ones... the fans that was lost. You know, I want people to continue praying for the families. I want people to keep reaching out for healing. I want people to just continue to be there for each other and remember that, you know, that love is just everything and with that, we can try to cure everything, you know, and take step toward healing and I think the more we try to, you know, continue to let people grieve and continue to be there for people and check in on people and check in on your loved ones... that's just one of the most important things, you know. Staying strong through this and figure out what's going on and bringing understanding to these families...

Watch the full-length interview below for more of what Travis Scott had to say about his perspective on that sad day.