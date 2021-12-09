Travis Scott has broken his silence for the first time since Astroworld, claiming that he was unaware of the gravity of what was going on in the audience and that the person in his ear never stressed a need to halt the event right away.

Travis sat down for nearly an hour with Charlamagne tha God to discuss the horrific Houston event. Travis says he feels a feeling of obligation to discover out what went wrong, but that he did everything he could with the information he had at the time of the presentation.More than 140 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music, Drake, and other defendants as a result of the Astroworld tragedy, which has been dubbed "one of the deadliest live-music audience events in American history."

"I just didn't hear that" AstroWorld singer claims that he didn't hear the cries of the crowd to stop. Scott also stated that if he had known that concertgoers were in danger, he would have called a halt to his performance. According to court filings, victims say that Scott and his associates were "negligent" throughout the show. The claims which drew over 50,000 people waiting to be compensated handsomely.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Eager To Work on Talk Show 'Tea With Duchess Meghan' After Successful TV Guesting On 'Ellen'?

"Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. I just go off the fans' energy. But I just didn't hear," he said.

Scott understands that the families are grieving and trying to find understanding at the moment. He sees his fans that came to his show as family and has always had a connection to the people that listen to his music or came to his shows."It's really hard on me. They lost their love ones. So it's tough." He proceeded to assure fans that he's going to fix the problem for future problems so it may not happen again. He aims to be the number one 'voice' for the incident.

Meanwhile, in legal filings, Scott denied blame for the fatalities, but now claims his job is to figure out what elements caused to the deaths of so many people during his performance. According to the interview, Scott claims he faced the families of the victims and has tried to solve the issue. He blames the media for putting the whole thing on him just because he was the face of the concert.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Locked In A Psych Ward Against Her Will By Husband Prince Albert?