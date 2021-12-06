New reports claim that Prince Albert has his wife, Princess Charlene, incarcerated in a psychiatric facility against her wishes.

According to Globe magazine, the 43-year-old former Olympic swimmer went missing for a few months before reappearing in the public eye a few weeks ago.

However, she hasn't been seen since, and there are suspicions that she is being held in a psychiatric facility without her will.

Princess Charlene's mental health and well-being are key objectives for Princess Charlene, who needs relaxation and quiet, Prince Albert stated in a statement a few weeks ago.

The outlet, on the other hand, claims differently.

The Prince of Monaco is said to have retained his wife's passport in order to prevent her from leaving the country, despite the fact that she had been wanting to do so for months.

The 63-year-old royal's recent incident, in which he was suspected of having a third love child, reportedly took a toll on Princess Charlene, according to the outlet.

Despite his denials, royal admirers spotted twins Princess Gabriella and Jacques Honoré Rainier's mother cutting her hair immediately after the news hit the press.

"He believes his wife was overwhelmed and couldn't handle official tasks, life in general, or even family life before and after coming to Monaco, and it will be many weeks before she reappears," a source told the publication.

"However, sources believe Albert is suppressing the facts in order to protect his ego and millions of dollars."

Several stories said that when tensions between the marriage were discovered, Prince Albert took the twins out of school while Princess Charlene healed.

According to Express, the twins are presently being homeschooled, which will continue until their mother returns.

Because four of their classmates are also studying within the royal grounds, Prince Albert requested that the twins maintain a social life with their classmates.

Princess Charlene is said to have moved out of the palace between May and November after contracting a serious ear, nose, and throat infection while on a tour to South Africa.

The former athlete sought therapy before returning to the palace two months ago, but due to physical and emotional stress, he later opted to withdraw from the public eye and seek more treatment.

However, this claim should be treated with caution because there is no proof that Prince Albert would do such a thing to his wife.

