Meghan Markle is apparently being mocked, with one publication stating that Hollywood has abandoned her.

According to The National Enquirer, the Duchess of Sussex disgraced herself and the British royal family after appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

An inside insider told the magazine that the 40-year-"wacko old's TV appearance" was a "unforgivable disaster."

From the other side of the Atlantic, her cousins Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be furious.

"Just when they thought the Sussexes couldn't be much lower in terms of bringing shame and controversy to the family, Meghan proves them wrong once more!"

The entire act and guesting were unappealing to everyone, not just the royals.

Meghan Markle's erstwhile Hollywood pals apparently don't want anything to do with her after seeing the charade.

According to a second source, the mother of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana "appeared so eager" to build her Hollywood brand - but failed spectacularly in the process.

Because even Queen Elizabeth II is apparently turning her back on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many have speculated that the aforementioned guesting may be "the last nail in her coffin."

"While Meghan and Harry are focused on their new cash-chasing lifestyles, the queen is dead set on preserving the monarchy and will not allow poisonous royal rebels to do so."

"She's already barred them from what is likely to be her final Christmas at Sandringham," they said, "despite the fact that she sorely misses their children, Archie and newborn Lilibet, whom she's never met."

Apart from the embarrassment, the source cautioned such public relations stunts might have major consequences.

They said that the Sussexes should constantly keep in mind that every time the Duchess performs a stunt like that, the pressure on the Queen to deprive them of their titles rises.

"She will not allow royal dissidents to damage her legacy - or the monarchy."

Is There A Real Reason Meghan Markle Was Laughed At?

Because there is no proof to back up the tale, it's better to take it with a grain of salt.

The Duchess of Sussex's visit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was hailed by many, and it was extremely well-received.

Nobody in the British royal family expressed dissatisfaction with the interview.

