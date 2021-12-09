Princess Diana had reportedly come to a shocking realization, and it may be her biggest one yet.

The Princess of Wales was well aware that despite being married, her then-husband Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, something he confessed to starting in 1986.

The former couple's marriage seemed to have fully been broken down when the Prince of Wales confessed his affair in a 1994 interview.

By 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana finalized their divorce after being fully urged by Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal experts have recently discussed the mom-of-two's feelings in a Royally US podcast (via Express UK).

Royal expert Christina Garibaldi told author Christopher Anderson, "I noticed in the book you had some interesting insights on Diana's mindset at the time of her death regarding Charles and Camilla."

Anderson responded, "Oh, yes, I think finally she'd conclude that they had a great love affair, you know."

The author said that Diana Spencer came to a very heartbreaking realization.

"She had to admit that these were the two people who were in fact meant for each other."

He explained that after all Princess Diana has been through, it destroyed her throughout Prince Charles and Camilla's affair.

"If she had to tell her sons, 'look if you could ever find a love like they have a hold on to it. You've got to find your soulmate.'"

The author further said that if Prince William and Prince Harry's mom were alive today, she would be torn because she would be thrilled her sons married women that they "obviously love."

He went on to say, "That they have gorgeous children, that they these guys are great fathers and they active and important charities that she did support."

Anderson also believes that through her son's marriages, it would be Princess Diana's "revenge," in a way that the two men led the monarchy into the future.

But what would've been Princess Diana's reaction to Prince Harry's Netflix connection? Anderson assumed it would be something the late royal would never like.

"[Harry] turning his back on his birthright so that he can sign deals with Netflix."

After Prince Charles, Princess Diana found love twice before her untimely death.

She dated Hasmat Khan, whom she described as "Mr. Wonderful." He was a British-Pakistani surgeon, and many of the late royal's pals believe he had been the love of her life.

Before her death, she was also linked to billionaire heir Dodi Al-Fayed.

