Simone Biles was named one of the most successful and socially aware athletes of her generation by winning yet another coveted title. Time Magazine has named Simon Biles as "Athlete of The Year" despite not performing in the Olympics.The most accomplished gymnast in history was chosen for her bravery and ability to start talks about mental health.



Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health difficulties, which included the "Twisties," a condition in which a gymnast becomes confused in the air. This is dangerous when tumbling in the air. "I have to focus on my mental health and not risk my health and well-being," Biles said at the time, revealing that she was seeing a therapist to help her face her "demons".

Biles' efforts to raise awareness about mental health were lauded by fellow athletes and fans around the country. However, there were many who said Biles had abandoned her team and nation.

People over Twitter are saying that there is nothing to rejoice over. Some tweets questioned Time Magazine for not awarding Suni Lee instead. Fans strongly felt that Bies didn't deserve to win.



Times Magazine has defended their choice by saying "Simone Biles has used her remarkable position as the world's greatest gymnast ever to inspire a long-overdue global conversation on mental health. Her influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and shows us that another world - better world - is possible when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity."

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Eager To Work on Talk Show 'Tea With Duchess Meghan' After Successful TV Guesting On 'Ellen'?

In September, Biles demonstrated yet another act of bravery by testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her ordeal as a victim of sexual abuse by Nassar, the former team physician who faces up to 175 years in prison for various sex offenses. She and several gymnasts were present at a hearing on the FBI and USA Gymnastics' handling of the Nassar probe.

Biles, along with four of her USA Gymnastics colleagues, testified before Congress shortly after, claiming that federal law enforcement and gymnastics authorities had disregarded team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual assault of her and countless of other women. The ladies talked openly about the long-term impact Nassar's actions have had on their lives.

Aside from her Time Magazine 'Athlete of The Year" feature, Simone Biles was also named to Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most important people for the year 2021.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Locked In A Psych Ward Against Her Will By Husband Prince Albert?