Princess Diana has a bright future ahead of her despite her divorce from Prince Charles. Many opportunities came her way as she got big offers, including a multi-million-dollar acting gig; however, she tragically passed away in 1997.

Speaking to the "Royally Us" podcast, Christopher Anderson claims director Kevin Costner offered the late Princess of Wales a whopping $10 million to star in a sequel of the movie "The Bodyguard," which previously featured famed singer Whitney Houston.

However, the author said Diana would never have done it because he thought it was too much for the royal.

A big coincidence happened when the script landed on her desk as she died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France, the same evening.

"I was going to talk about bizarre coincidence but he spoke with her and she was taking it very seriously and she talked about it with William," Anderson added. (via Express UK)

The Duke of Cambridge is said to probably have urged his mom to take the role when she got the script, but "it's a very different world we're living in today."

READ NOW: Blac Chyna Being Investigated After Allegedly Doing THIS To a Woman; What Happened? [FULL STORY]

Kevin Costner Confirmed Princess Diana's Involvement With Him

In a previous interview with People TV, the actor confirmed that he got in touch with Princess Diana. The royal and the film producers are said to be eager about doing the project to fruition.

Cosner caught up with Diana on the phone, saying she was "incredibly sweet," and asked the question whether she was going to have a kissing scene or not.

The actor mentioned the Princess asked him in a very respectful manner, and she sounded nervous because "her life was very governed."

Sarah Ferguson Was a Big Part of Princess Diana's Acting Career That Never Happened

In the same interview, the actor said Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was the person who initiated the conversation with the Princess.

The Duchess of York reportedly supports the idea of Princess Diana landing a role in a Hollywood film.

Costner said he always respected the Duchess because she was the one who set up the conversation between him and Diana.

Ferguson also never said, "Well, what about me? I'm a princess too."

READ ALSO: Twitter Gets Hyped For New MCU Phase Four Film 'The Marvels' Thanks Captain Marvel Herself, Brie Larson