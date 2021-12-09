Blac Chyna has embroiled herself into another drama as she's now under investigation by Sacramento police after a shocking encounter with an unknown woman in a hotel room.

According to Page Six, Rob Kardashian's baby mama was in her room at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, where she invited a group of people to have a small party.

The night didn't end well for the attendees as the gathering reportedly got out of control which made Chyna verbally attack a woman.

One of the attendees, Ron Knighton, spoke to The Sun, saying everyone enjoyed themselves throughout the night as the alcohol drinks were passed. He described the experience as "real good."

However, out of the blue, Chyna started yelling at his friend, saying, "shut the f*** up," and threatening them that she'll beat both of their "a*****."

The man was able to capture the incident in a video.

#BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation pic.twitter.com/CmoTGcab4r — Dee Rob 🌻 (@Yesthatsdee_) December 9, 2021

Since the "vibe" of the party changed, Knighton and his friend decided to leave the hotel rooms, but the "Rob and Chyna" star didn't want to let them out.

The woman reportedly cried and shouted at Chyna because she allegedly refused to let them leave for over 20 minutes.

When they finally got out of the room, the rapper insisted they stay in the hallway, but Knighton refused to, saying, "We aren't staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?"

Before the video ends, Knighton and his friend enter an elevator where he can be heard assuring the unknown woman, saying, "It's not your fault. She's high on cocaine and crazy."

Authorities Get Involved

The Sacramento Police Department spoke to the outlet, saying they were aware of a disturbance at a hotel on midnight of November 29.

They mentioned a dispute between two parties, but there were no injuries reported. To shine a light on what truly happened that evening, authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Blac Chyna's Camp Speaks Up

After the story circulated online, the rapper's legal counsel, attorney Lynne Ciani, denied any claims, saying the report was false.

She revealed that the recent allegations are part of a "long line of false accusations" against the mom of two.

In addition, Chyna's camp remains hopeful that the public will stop falsely accusing her of any criminal conduct, and they will continue to counter the claims by means of law and "in the courtroom, if necessary."

