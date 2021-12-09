Veteran TV actress, Rhonda Stubbins White, passed away at the age of 60 at her home in Los Angeles.

Deadline has stated that she died on Monday, December 6, due to a rough battle with cancer, according to her friend, Todd Baker, through a Facebook post.

Baker wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth."

White As An Actress

The actress was a Brooklyn native who attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts back in the 1980s and trained under David Gideon alongside Alec Baldwin. She, later on, moved to Los Angeles.

The source also mentioned that in the early to mid-1990s, she got cast in roles of different series. In 1992, she made her on-screen debut with the NBC show "Here and Now," alongside Malcolm-Jamal Warner and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Aside from that, she also starred in the TV shows "Roc," "Laurel Avenue," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "NYPD Blue," "Touched by an Angel," "Chicago Hope," "The West Wing," "The District," "Charmed," "Southland and Shameless" and "ER."

After appearing in the 1993 HBO miniseries "Laurel Avenue," White earned her CableACE nomination for acting as Rolanda Arnett. The following year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm "Out of Darkness."

The veteran actress was also credited for her career in films, including the 1996 basketball film "Sunset Park" and Wim Wenders' 2004 drama film "Land of Plenty."

In her much recent roles, she recurred on the Tyler Perry's 2020 series "Ruthless" as Agnes.

Soon as social media heard the news regarding White's passing, friends and fans have left their touching messages dedicated to her.

One fan tweeted, "Prayers to fam and cast of one of my favorite shows @RuthlessBETPlus. Rest Easy Elder Mother #RuthlessBETPlus"

Prayers to fam and cast of one of my favorite shows

Rhonda Stubbins White was an actress on the show. It is reported she died on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA.



Rest Easy Elder Mother

Another fan followed and said, "We're sadden to share that Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for her performance on Tyler Perry's BET drama series "Ruthless" and "Days of Our Lives," has succumbed to her battle with cancer and passed away today. May she Rest In Peace."

We're sadden to share that Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for her performance on Tyler Perry's BET drama series "Ruthless" and "Days of Our Lives," has succumbed to her battle with cancer and passed away today. May she Rest In Peace.



May her soul rest in peace.

