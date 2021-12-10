Demaryius Thomas, a former NFL athlete, Broncos receiver, and five-time Pro Bowler, has passed away at the age of 33; did he die from a medical condition, or was foul play involved? Authorities spill the details.

According to cops who spoke to TMZ Sports, the athlete was found dead on Thursday night in his home in Roswell, Georgia. The exact cause of his death remains a mystery, but preliminary reports suggest Thomas had a medical issue.

Police officials clarified there are no indications of foul play at the time of this writing.

Per New York Post, the athlete played in Denver, Colorado, for almost nine years after being drafted out of Georgia Tech in 2010, coming in the 22nd pick.

The NFL legend played and became a significant part of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 in Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

He was selected to play in four Pro Bowls following their victory, including three consecutive selections.

In a span of a decade-long career, the player had an impressive resume after accumulating a total of 724 receptions, 9,763 receiving yards, and 63 touchdown catches.

He was also one of the players in the entire history of the National Football League to notch 90 catches, 1,200 yards, and over five touchdown receptions.

Earlier this year, Thomas decided to retire from the Broncos officially, but he was able to play with the Texans and Jets before his exit.

According to NFL's official website, Thomas explained the reason behind his retirement, saying he had a hard time deciding whether he'd leave the league or not.

The athlete said it was his dream to become a football player ever since he was a kid; he tried to get better every year and knew that he was aging.

"It was something tough, but I'm grateful I did 10, 11 years. I'm so grateful for that and now I can move on. I'm happy, I'm healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch," he added.

Thomas was supposed to celebrate his 34th birthday on Christmas day.

READ NOW: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi On Verge of Divorce? Couple Reportedly Feuding Over Post-Show Plans

Fans Expressed Their Sadness Over Demaryius Thomas' Death

After the news of his tragic death circulated online, many fans sent their deepest condolences and expressed sadness online.

"People forget how dominant this man was in his prime. He'll always be one of the goats in my eyes. RIP to a legend," one fan wrote.

"This is sickening man... I loved Peyton and watched him where I could. That lead me to watching Demaryius Thomas play AMAZING football with the Broncos...This guy was amazing. Rest easy DT. You will be missed," another fan wrote.

"Sad day, one of the first players I feel in love with and it hurts to see him go, but it hurts even more knowing that his family lost him at only 33," one tweeted.

READ ALSO: Travis Scott Tries Cleaning His Name By Doing Charlamagne Interview? Astroworld Victim's Rep Infuriated Over Rapper's Excuses