Speculations said that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are on the verge of breaking up.

The two have long been married since 2006 and have continued to be together since then. However, one report believed that the couple has their marriage on edge due to "different career pursuits."

Claims said there had been a disagreement between the two about what they want to happen as soon as the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" reaches its final episode. In May, the comedian revealed that she's putting her iconic show to an end after her "instincts" told her that the next season is the "right time."

DeGeneres Ready With Post-Talk Show Host Plans

According to OK! Magazine via Suggest, a source mentioned that the 63-years-old has already "mapped everything out," planning on the "trips, fundraising events, and flipping more real estate" right after the show will end. DeGeneres has also assumed that the "Arrested Development" star would stand on her decision through it all, but actually, she isn't.

A close friend came and spoke to the publisher, admitting that the longtime couple would be going through another rough patch. "Ellen has always pulled the strings in this relationship," the insider spilled, adding that DeGeneres took her away from acting.

In the end, the source still stood at the thought of the former model "finally standing up for herself" that her wife was given a "chance to do the right thing."

What Is The Truth?

This has been contrasting about what is happening between the couple who has spent more than a decade together.

Portia de Rossi already decided to retire from acting in 2018 during a sit-down interview in her wife's talk show, following her appearance in the "Arrested Development."

"I was approaching 45, and I was just wondering, is there something that I could tackle now that I've never done before that would be very challenging and different," de Rossi said on the "Ellen Show." "I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business."



De Rossi has gone through numerous projects as well before retiring. The magazine has constantly stated that the two will get a divorce. However, as of writing, no reports can further support these claims, especially from the two themselves, as they are both happily married, per source.

