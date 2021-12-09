Travis Scott has been accused of cleaning his name to get away with the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people.

Scott maintained his silence as much as possible while the Astroworld Festival tragedy's investigation remained underway. But he chose to speak up this time in a new exclusive interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

Not long after the discussion was publicized, one of the victims' attorneys came forward and called out the rapper for trying hard to remove all his responsibilities for what happened during his concert.

Travis Scott Making Excuses?

The attorney for the 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta said he watched the 50-minute video of Scott. After checking on the video, he reportedly got offended by how the rapper attempted to insist he was a victim.

"Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else," Tony Buzbee said.

He added that Acosta and all the attendees who were killed and injured are the victims.

Buzbee also tagged Scott, the rapper's entourage, his promoters, managers, and everyone involved in the concert as the real problem.



The representative - who filed a $750 million lawsuit against Kylie Jenner's partner - said he is not convinced by Scott's claim he did not know about the tragedy going through in the crowd. While the rapper explained he had an earpiece on, Buzbee said the rapper could surely see with his own eyes how a stampede and crowd surge happened before him.

Travis Scott Trying Not To Be Responsible And Accountable For Astroworld Tragedy

After the interview, Buzbee proclaimed that it did nothing good to the victims' families. Instead, Scott's statements only exacerbated the pain of the victims' loved ones.

In the end, he believes the rapper only made excuses during his interview.

For what it's worth, Scott repeatedly told Charlamagne Tha God that he is still trying to process what happened. He also confessed he has been on an "emotional rollercoaster" since the event happened.

The authorities are still investigating what caused the crowd surge. Despite the absence of the findings, the victims already named Scott and several companies as the sole responsible for the event.

