Prince William and Kate Middleton are under the scrutiny of royal experts as one claimed that they will encounter a "bump in the road" once Her Royal Majesty passes away and Prince Charles takes over the throne.

One article explores the idea of the royal family's life after Queen Elizabeth's death, which is unfortunate but still fast approaching due to Her Majesty's old age. It is also reported that once the Queen's death is confirmed and announced to the public, then Prince Charles will immediately become Britain's new monarch.

Although the Duke's transition from Prince to King will take effect as soon as Queen Elizabeth takes her final breath, the coronation ceremony won't occur until the nation has had its time to grieve her death, which will take a few months at least.

Prince William Prepares for Prince Charles Coronation

The publication mentioned that once the crown is passed onto Prince Charles and his reign begins, the Duke of Cambridge will start his preparations as the next successor in the family. According to royal commentators, this transitional period will apparently test his relationship with the Duchess.



Royal expert Niel Wilkie speculated that Prince William and Middleton's marriage would start getting strained once this happens. "

The next bump in the road will be when Queen Elizabeth does, and Charles becomes king. That's going to be the point at which William will have a clearer idea of how many years it's going to be before he becomes king," the expert revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship

According to Express, the royal couple's relationship has been "fairly plain sailing" since they exchanged vows in 2011 and are known to have avoided and steered clear controversies compared to other royal family members.

Wilkie continued to share that "There'll be a change in the way in which the royalty governs the country because Charles has got different ideas to Queen Elizabeth."

"It'll be interesting to see whether King Charles just holds the fort for William or whether he tries to be the king that he's always wanted to be and maybe creates a more difficult handover for William," the royal commentator concluded.

These speculations had started circulating media outlets after the BBC royal documentary, "The Princes and the Press," was aired to the public on November 6, Monday.

Presented by BBC's media editor Amol Rajan, the production had focused on the brothers- Prince William and Prince Harry's personal relationships with each other, their spouses, and the media, which resulted in a "furious response" from the Cambridges and other senior members of the royal family.



