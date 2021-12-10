Kyle Mooney is officially bookending our Saturdays! We've been watching him nightly on Saturday Night Live for years, in and out of full comedic presidental terms. Now, his new Netflix show Saturday Morning All Star Hits! premiered on Netflix today. The series serves an homage to 80s and 90s Saturday morning cartoons in which Mooney plays twin brothers Skip and Treybor. These twins act as the hosts of an 80s TV-show, allowing them to circle through sketches with a retro-VHS flare.

The comedic actor explores his perfectly awkward hilarity in a series so well written and whimsical that, if you're not laughing, you should probably go to your doctor. Something must be off. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is like if Kyle Mooney ran ALL of SNL, and, honestly, we're not mad about it.



Mooney created the show along with Ben Jones. However, the SNL cast member is the sole cast member of this new series. Mooney plays every character in every sketch, with a few notable cameos, ensuring that each moment is filled to the brim with his unique comedic sensibilities and loveably awkward hilarity. Mooney, much like power-alums such as Jason Sudeikis, are known for their characters on the show. Some of Mooney's classic Saturday Night Live characters have, through this show, made it out of the night and into the day. Weekend Update favorite Bruce Chandling makes an appearance in a series of cartoons that explore the stand-up comic's childhood. There are several allusions and straight up characters of Mooney's SNL career that make his way into the morning show. These, alongside the 80s inspired animations from Bento Box make this hilarious show an absolutely unmissable experience.

Start and end your Saturday with Kyle Mooney's comedy!