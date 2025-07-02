Sydney Sweeney turned heads as her appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding in picturesque Venice shocked many.

The $50 million celebration overflowed with renowned figures including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Orlando Bloom. However, Sweeney's presence confused people: why Sweeney she there?

Despite lacking visible bonds to the bride or groom, the "Euphoria" actress was spotted engaging with high-profile people. Her attendance, it emerges, wasn't concerning friendship, it involved business.

As cited by Page Six, a source claimed that Sweeney "is not friends with either of them," but was invited to "pay respect to the 'boss,' just like in the old days of Hollywood."

The boss is Bezos, whose Amazon MGM Studios recently attained "Split Fiction," an imminent film wherein Sweeney will star.

Sweeney signed on to the project in March, with Jon M. Chu designated to direct and "Deadpool & Wolverine" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script. Once Amazon assumed control in June, the optics of her appearance in Venice started to make more sense.

"Split Fiction" is a fantasy-sci-fi video game adaptation tracking two authors who become trapped in their own fictional worlds.

Sydney Sweeney spotted in Venice, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/r7PXn66mqk — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) June 27, 2025

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating?

While the actress' career is reaching new heights, her personal life is experiencing turbulence. At 27, Sweeney recently ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino, whom she dated since 2018. They decided to get engaged in 2022 and had plans to get married in 2024.

Speculation around Sweeney's romantic life was set ablaze when pictured emerged of her going in the presence of two heartthrobs, Bloom and Tom Brady, while in Venice, feeding rumors about new flings.

Sources tell Page Six that Sydney Sweeney went to the Venice nuptials because she’s starring in an upcoming potential blockbuster for Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios. pic.twitter.com/NZS4RxliFC — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 1, 2025

But insiders say there's nothing going on behind the scenes.

"She's not dating anyone and isn't interested either," a source told TMZ. "Right now, it's all about her career and enjoying life." Despite the viral snapshots, those close to Sweeney say she's simply staying social and professional, nothing more.

Meanwhile, another source told Radar Online that the actress was one of the most talked-about guests in Bezos and Sanchez's wedding.

"Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding."

"Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life."