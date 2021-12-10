Brian Laundrie's remains were finally discovered in October after a month-long search.

The only person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito was Brian, and his remains were found in a nature park in North Port, Florida.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie led the authorities to the scene where they said Brian would frequent.

Aside from his remains, what was also recovered was a backpack and a notebook, which are said to have been submerged underwater.

According to FBI public affairs specialist Amy Jewett Sampson, "On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

A few weeks later, it was revealed that Brian Laundrie's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. He reportedly committed suicide.

In the past few weeks, there hasn't been any update on the authorities' next move and whether Gabby Petito would ever get the justice she deserves.

One thing leaving internet sleuths frustrated is the evidence found at the scene where Brian Laundrie's remains were found hasn't been explained further to the public.

Where we at in the Laundrie saga?

How long does it take to investigate?

I would like to have some answers.

Really need to see that notebook.

Is anybody else involved?

Let’s finish this thing! #brianlaundrie #justiceforgabbypetito pic.twitter.com/me0OOA3IVf — Rose (@901Lulu) December 5, 2021

As previously reported, a notebook was found at the scene. But it is currently not disclosed to the public what's inside the notebook and if there's a suicide note in it.

Aside from that, the gun that was what caused Brian's death is missing. It hasn't been found with his remains nor near them.

According to Twitter user @LindaE55, "Will the contents of Brian Laundrie's notebook ever be revealed. I'm dying to know what he wrote if anything. And what could have been in the backpack and dry bag other than a gun of a man who was planning suicide?"

A second Twitter user agreed, @holligriggs03 saying, "agreed. I don't know why they're holding everything so close to the vest when he's dead. It's not like they're trying to build a case. It gets very frustrating."

However, some people believe that Brian's parents planted the said notebook. After all, they led them to where the remains were found.

@ManOfTheLibrary responded, "The notebook was planted. People don't take their suicide notes into swamps for no one to read. He would leave a suicide note at home. Brian Laundrie is alive anyway. The FBI is actively trying to locate him."

