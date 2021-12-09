Brad Pitt is said to be disappointed and upset that this Christmas would not be as he had hoped.

According to Woman's Day, the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star had planned to spend the holidays with his 15-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, but instead chose to spend them with her siblings and mother Angelina Jolie.

According to a source close to the situation, the teenager's admission upset Brad deeply, and there's nothing he can do about it.

"It's very heartbreaking news for Brad, even though Shiloh is still a youngster and will have to be allowed time with her father," the source stated.

"She's at the age when her feelings will play a role in the custody battle."

Meanwhile, it appears that Shiloh spending the holidays with his "Eternals" star mother is a great gain for her, as the actress is said to be well aware of Brad's feelings for Shiloh.

Shiloh was close to her father when she was little, according to the publication, and the two would frequently hang out.

However, she has been influenced by her elder siblings, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, who have allegedly urged her to break relations with their "problematic" father in recent years.

According to the publication, Brad's parents, Jane and Bill, are upset since they will not be able to visit their grandkids due to the continuing custody battle.

The parents are reportedly thrilled and hoping to visit Shiloh for Christmas, but this will not be possible.

"Seeing images of them in the press is a bittersweet experience for Jane," the insider said. She can't believe how much the twins have grown, and she can't stop gushing over Shiloh's stunning appearance on the red carpet in gowns."

"Christmas is typically a tremendous event in Missouri," they said. Of course, Jane and Bill are going to LA as well, but so much is still up in the air at this time that Brad may not see the kids at all."

Brad Pitt Wants To Put An End To His Feud With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt apparently intends to reconcile with Angelina Jolie years after their divorce.

They've been fighting in court for custody of their little children.

Despite their arduous legal struggle, the "Ad Astra" star is said to be hoping that one day they would be able to reconcile for the sake of their family.

According to Us Weekly, Brad is fed up with the way things have been going in their relationship.

"If nothing else, Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina may forgive each other and move on for the sake of the kids."

Meanwhile, reports from Woman's Day and Us Weekly should be taken with a grain of salt.

Because the former couple keeps their personal lives secret, it's unclear where the reports and their sources received their information.

