Kanye West is rumored to be about to create fashion history for the second time.

Following the death of Virgil Abloh, the Yeezy creator is allegedly being considered for the position of creative director at Louis Vuitton.

According to The Sun, Kanye and Virgil "planned" the rapper's purported creative takeover just before his death.

Virgil was the menswear artistic director for the premium brand. He unfortunately died on Nov. 28 following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

He was 41 years old at the time.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Kanye is devastated about Virgil's death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot."

"They shared a similar vision, and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton."

Kanye and Virgil met while interning at Fendi in Rome, Italy in 2009. They've been great friends ever then.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper even appointed the clothes designer as creative director of his multimedia firm "Donda" in 2010.

Later, he was the artistic director for Kanye West and Jay-album Z's "Watch the Throne," which garnered them a Grammy award for art direction at the 2012 event.

Aside from his collaboration with the father of four, Virgil also designed and held a creative vision, allowing him to establish his Off-White brand in 2013.

Since its inception, he has been a trailblazer in fusing streetwear and haute couture, establishing himself as one of the most well-known tastemakers.

After taking over as the menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton in 2018, Virgil Abloh became the first black American creative director of a major French fashion business.

According to Forbes, the empire, which was founded in France in 1854, is now worth almost $50 billion.

READ ALSO: Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock Divorce Battle NOT Yet Over? Ex Couple Have To Talk About One Major Aspect

Kanye West's Yeezy

It's unknown whether Kanye West will continue to operate Yeezy if he ever becomes the creative director of Louis Vuitton, but there's no confirmation from his side at this time.

Meanwhile, owing to his connection with Virgil and the tremendous success of his garments and footwear through Yeezy, Kanye has developed things for his firm.

The goods catapulted the company into a multibillion-dollar business.

A pair of shoes made by the "Gold Digger" hitmaker sold for $1.5 million in 2021 alone.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Why The Actor Is Devastated This Holiday Season Revealed